Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 21,750 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BWB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 59,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

