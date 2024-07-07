Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,923,000 after acquiring an additional 106,158 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,584,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,407. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

