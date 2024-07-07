Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

