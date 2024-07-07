Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. 863,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,350. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

