Sippican Capital Advisors Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Banner were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 456,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 2,700.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $8,293,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 124,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,090. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

