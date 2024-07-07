Sippican Capital Advisors Has $961,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

