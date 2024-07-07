Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 9,476 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.65. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

