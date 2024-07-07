Sippican Capital Advisors Takes Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.11% of MVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 59,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

