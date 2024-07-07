Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,599. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

