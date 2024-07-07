Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,892 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 350.8% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 121,212,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,565,632. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

