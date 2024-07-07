SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $214.37 million and $21.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

