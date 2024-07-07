Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

