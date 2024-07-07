Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,257,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

