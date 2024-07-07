Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

