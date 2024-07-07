Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.94 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.68

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

