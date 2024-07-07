Status Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Status has a total market cap of $82.04 million and $1.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,560.78 or 1.00017850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00067353 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

