STF Management LP Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STF Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.6% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

ADBE stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $578.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The company has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

