STF Management LP Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,930.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,800.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,640.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.