STF Management LP Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

