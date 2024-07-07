Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 7th (ALLT, APDN, BGI, BIOL, CETX, CNET, DFS, EVOK, GROW, IMH)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, July 7th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

