StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

