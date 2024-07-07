StockNews.com Downgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Buy

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.