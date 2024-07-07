StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.7 %

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,639.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

