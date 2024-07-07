StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $0.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

