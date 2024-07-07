StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.36 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 161,140 shares of company stock worth $442,854. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

