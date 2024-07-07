StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSFG opened at $17.95 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

