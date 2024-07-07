StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

