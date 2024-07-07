StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.
OptimumBank Trading Down 0.2 %
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
