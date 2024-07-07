StockNews.com Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

DBD stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

