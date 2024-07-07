StockNews.com Upgrades German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

