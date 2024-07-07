Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $558.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

