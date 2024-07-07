StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,463,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,154,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,969,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,769,000 after buying an additional 109,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.