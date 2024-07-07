StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 979,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 897,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,239. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

