StoneX Group Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 31,589,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,213,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

