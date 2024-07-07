StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 6,890,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

