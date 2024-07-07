StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $996,000 Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 204,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,656. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

