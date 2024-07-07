StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 16,718 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM remained flat at $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,515,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

