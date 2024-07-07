StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

