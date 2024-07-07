StoneX Group Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.31. 5,644,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

