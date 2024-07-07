StoneX Group Inc. Sells 972 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,841,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

