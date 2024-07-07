StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

