Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $42,959.25 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $42,959.25 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.66 or 0.05231536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00045663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.