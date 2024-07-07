Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.78 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $12.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,236.47 or 0.99934358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00067189 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003594 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

