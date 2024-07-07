Substratum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $12.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,886.15 or 0.99955563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067233 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003594 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

