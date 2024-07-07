Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.0 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $846.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

