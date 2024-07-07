System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group Stock Performance

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 665 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.35. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,650.00 and a beta of 1.35.

System1 Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

