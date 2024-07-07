T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

