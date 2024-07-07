Taiko Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $592.38 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Taiko has a market cap of $592.38 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,944,766 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.21774239 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $64,544,903.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

