Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TAIT opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.16.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
