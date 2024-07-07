Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of TRGP opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $133.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

